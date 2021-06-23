Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Ogden bans all fireworks amid extreme drought

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Buck / (CC BY-SA 1.0) / MGN
ground fireworks fountain stock image file photo.jpg
Posted at 11:05 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 01:18:47-04

Another city in Utah is banning all fireworks this summer — with one exception.

The city of North Ogden announced Tuesday night that its city council voted to approve the ban. They said the ban will be lifted Dec. 1, although state law prohibits fireworks outside of July 2-5, July 22-25, New Year's Eve and Chinese New Year.

READ: Utah's fire danger highest in the U.S. because of dry fuels

The exception, the city said, will be the Cherry Days firework show, which they added will be monitored closely by firefighters.

"If we all take personal responsibility and follow this ban we will help protect our beautiful lands," the city's announcement read.

North Ogden joins Salt Lake City, Park City, Eagle Mountain and others in issuing a ban on fireworks.

Gov. Spencer Cox says he does not have the power to issue a statewide ban, and state legislative leaders said they do not plan to call a special session to discuss such a ban.

Click here for a full list of fireworks restrictions by county or city. Unified Fire Authority also offers an interactive map for restricted areas within Salt Lake County.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere