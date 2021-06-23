North Ogden bans all fireworks amid extreme drought

Another city in Utah is banning all fireworks this summer — with one exception.

The city of North Ogden announced Tuesday night that its city council voted to approve the ban. They said the ban will be lifted Dec. 1, although state law prohibits fireworks outside of July 2-5, July 22-25, New Year's Eve and Chinese New Year.

The exception, the city said, will be the Cherry Days firework show, which they added will be monitored closely by firefighters.

"If we all take personal responsibility and follow this ban we will help protect our beautiful lands," the city's announcement read.

North Ogden joins Salt Lake City, Park City, Eagle Mountain and others in issuing a ban on fireworks.

Gov. Spencer Cox says he does not have the power to issue a statewide ban, and state legislative leaders said they do not plan to call a special session to discuss such a ban.

Click here for a full list of fireworks restrictions by county or city. Unified Fire Authority also offers an interactive map for restricted areas within Salt Lake County.