Northern lights may make return appearance in Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The northern lights which enthralled much of Utah at the beginning of summer might make a return appearance this weekend.

The key word, as always, is "might."

A G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center and is set to begin Friday night.

If the storm materializes as forecasters expect, the northern lights visibility could stretch into Utah and put on a show Saturday night.

University of Alaska-Fairbanks Geophysical Institute Aurora forecast for Saturday, October 5 shows Utah included within range of possibility for seeing northern lights

The cause for optimism is due to a massive solar flare pushed out by the sun earlier this week, which is expected to energize conditions that result in the northern lights. According to Space.com, the X7.1 flare emitted Wednesday is the second-biggest of the current solar cycle behind the one in May that produced the spectacular lights in Utah.

Hector Knudsen Northern Lights over Delle, Utah

While the lights may not be as amazing as what Utah saw a few months ago, many in the northern area of the state will likely be able to see the lights on the horizon.