1 dead, multiple people ejected in Salt Lake City accident

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed and two others critically injured in an early morning accident on Sunday where multiple people were ejected from a vehicle in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle was involved in the rollover accident at around 1:35 a.m. near 1000 W. North Temple.

Multiple victims received lifesaving treatment on the scene, with one being pronounced dead. Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, while another was listed in serious condition.

The sheriff's office did not share a cause of the accident or those involved as the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.