One person critically injured after helicopter crash in Uintas

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A helicopter crashed in the Uinta Mountains on Sunday, sending one person to the hospital in critical condition.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said they received a 9-1-1 text shortly after 3 p.m., reporting that a helicopter went down near Wolf Creek Campground, about 100 yards from State Route 35.

First responders found the scene and learned that there were four people on board. One of them suffered a critical head injury and was airlifted to a hospital. The other three were evaluated at the scene and not hospitalized.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the cause of the crash. The agency also added that it was a Bell 206 helicopter.