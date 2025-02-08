1 person dead, another injured after avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BRIGHTON, Utah — An avalanche occurred Saturday afternoon in Big Cottonwood Canyon, claiming the life of one person and injuring another.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said the slide happened in the Silver Fork area.

A search and rescue team responded to the area, and officials said around 2:30 p.m. that the injured individual was being brought down from the mountain where it occurred.

Around 3 p.m., a helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety landed on the road in the canyon. Both directions of the highway (SR-190) were at a standstill as of 3:30.

It's not yet known if the two people were together, nor what activity they were doing when the avalanche hit.

Meanwhile, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said it is also conducting a search and rescue operation in the Dutch Draw area. No further details were immediately available, but they asked the public to avoid the area unless necessary.

A FOX 13 News crew is at the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes avaialble.