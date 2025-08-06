Police respond to shots-fired call on Redwood Road in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A large police presence has gathered in West Jordan after reports of shots being fired in the area of 7800 South and Redwood Road.

WATCH LIVE: Large police presence in West Jordan following shots fired call

As of 12:30 p.m., there is no confirmation of whether anyone was injured or if someone was taken into custody.

FOX 13 News has a crew on the scene and captured images showing a blue sedan vehicle with what appears to be 5 bullet holes in the windshield.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the case is being investigated by the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force. West Jordan police are assisting with traffic control.

