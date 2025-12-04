Altercation with student at Highland High School leads to man being banned from campus

SALT LAKE CITY — An altercation involving a student at a basketball game at Highland High School has led to a man being banned from campus and all sporting events.

The Salt Lake City School District said the incident occurred Tuesday before Highland's home game against East High School. School Resource Officers who were on-site at the game immediately responded following the incident.

The man involved in the altercation was removed from the gymnasium and has been banned from the Highland High School campus and all sporting events.

It's not known if the student attends either of the schools that participated in Tuesday's game.

The student suffered "simple" injuries during the altercation, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department, which is investigating the incident alongside the school district to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and any act of physical harm toward a child is completely unacceptable," the district said in a statement.