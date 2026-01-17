Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14 year-old in critical condition after rollover near West Mountain

Multiple over juveniles injured
WEST MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 14 year-old girl was left in critical condition after a rollover crash near West Mountain Friday night.

The Utah DNR Division of Law Enforcement says this happened around 7:00 p.m., when an off-highway vehicle carrying 6 people, all juveniles, rolled over.

A 14 year-old girl had to be flown by helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, while a 14 year-old boy was transported by ambulance to a Utah County hospital with significant injuries. He was later transferred to a Salt Lake County hospital for further treatment.

2 additional female passengers transported themselves to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the remaining two passengers sustained only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

All six are Utah County residents. The incident remains under investigation.

