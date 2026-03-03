Man driving car on Springville railroad tracks arrested for DUI

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Provo man was arrested on DUI charges after police said he left a Springville road and began driving down nearby railroad tracks.

Jaiden Roman, 19, was allegedly seen Monday driving his Toyota Camry approximately 50 feet on the tracks before the car became centered just after 2:15 p.m., forcing Roman to leave the area on foot.

When confronted by a Springville Police Department officer, Roman immediately and unprompted said he had been drinking and consuming marijuana, the arrest report stated. The arresting officer wrote that Roman had glossy, red eyes when he was approached.

After consenting to field testing, Roman admitted to drinking 6 ounces of beer, as well as using a THC vape pen "several times with the previous two days," including two hours before he drove on the railroad tracks.

Roman told the officer that "he knew he would get in trouble if he was caught" with the vape pen, so he threw it into a field before police arrived at the tracks.

A preliminary urine test showed positive results for THC, and his alcohol level was "borderline."

In addition to the DUI charge, Roman was also found to be driving with an expired license.