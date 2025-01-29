16-year-old arrested for intentionally setting massive Ogden construction site fire

OGDEN, Utah — A multi-agency investigation has determined that a massive fire in Ogden over the weekend was caused by arson.

The Ogden City police and fire departments provided an update Tuesday, saying they had identified and arrested a suspect. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy. He was booked into a juvenile detention facility Tuesday on charges of arson, criminal mischief and "causing a catastrophe."

The suspect's name will not be released as he is a minor. Officials said he is from Roy but attends school in Ogden. Police said they believe he acted alone and there are no other suspects.

Further details were limited, but Ogden Police Chief Jake Sube said investigators identified an origin point of the fire and identified the suspect using various investigative resources and tools.

The investigation was aided by several agencies in addition to the city's fire and police, including the state fire marshal and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

While a suspect has been apprehended, Sube said the investigation is still ongoing, and thus could not provide further details.

No one was injured in the fire, but it resulted in a total loss to the apartment building that was under construction. It also damaged the adjacent DaVinci Academy charter school.