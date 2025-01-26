Massive structure fire breaks out in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A large fire erupted in a building under construction Saturday afternoon in Ogden.

FOX 13 News began receiving tips about the blaze shortly before 5 p.m. Witnesses said the fire was located near 22nd Street and Lincoln Avenue, possibly an apartment building that was under construction. Some added that it was near DaVinci Academy of Science and the Arts, a K-12 charter school.

ADDITIONAL VIDEOS: Compilation of footage sent by FOX 13 viewers and via UDOT

Ogden fire compilation

Massive plumes of black smoke poured out of the structure. By around 5:20 p.m., the smoke was less extreme but still visible from far away.

Fire crews are responding and appeared to have made progress as the smoke has died down. Officials have not yet responded to FOX 13's calls to confirm the exact location, cause or other details at this time.

VIDEO BELOW: Watch a live view of the scene