Ogden fire alters schedule for local students, school

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden school is dealing with the aftermath of a massive fire that impacted a large portion of the community over the weekend.

On Saturday, an under-construction apartment building caught fire, sending flames shooting into the air and alarming many who saw the smoke over the city.

The fire site is located in between two buildings on the campus of the Davinci Academy of Science and Arts.

“Looked at our camera and it was just a major bonfire, so at that point, I was extremely nervous," shared the school's executive administrator, Fred Donaldson.

Video below shows large fire burning construction site in Ogden:

Ogden fire videos via Austyn Victoria

Because of the fire site being nearby, the school was on a remote schedule Monday and could be that way throughout the rest of the week.

It wasn't a typical Monday for school staff, either.

“All things considered, we have minimal damage," explained elementary director Erika Kortman. "It really could have been worse. The biggest thing right now is our class out at the front is all shattered.”

The school's faculty is grateful the Ogden Fire Department saved their building.

“They were hosing down our walls, hosing down our roof," said Donaldson. "That was everything, they saved our school. They put their life on the line.”



As the investigation into the fire continues, Davinci Academy is surveying their own damage.

“A lot of hot embers flew over and landed on our fake grass, AstroTurf and that has melted and now needs to be replaced,” Donaldson shared.

Video sent to FOX 13 News shows size of Ogden fire:

Viewer video compilation

The school will soon update parents with course plans for their children.

“We have a really great family community," said Kortman. "They have been completely supportive and have been asking for different ways to help. Of course, they also have the same shock and concern and worry about our school,”

Despite being at home, students had concerns apart from their studies.

“[Students] worried about the animals inside of the building," added Kortman, "so they were asking for all that.”

Thankfully, the school's bearded dragon, named Patricia, as well as "Noodle" the snake and all their fish are safe and sound



“Our building is still here," added Kortman. "We’re happy that it’s here and we’re excited to get them back to school once it’s safe.”