Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

19-year-old airlifted following tractor crash at Farmington construction site

Image (7).jpg
Hurricane Valley Fire &amp; Rescue
File photo: Ground ambulance and LifeFlight medical helicopter
Image (7).jpg
Posted
and last updated

FARMINGTON, Utah — A 19-year-old was seriously injured Friday following a crash involving a tractor at a construction site in Farmington.

According to the Farmington Police Department, the man was driving the tractor at the site near 850 North Lagoon Drive when it rolled just before 9:30 a.m.

A medical helicopter was called in and airlifted the unidentified victim to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere