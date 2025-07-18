19-year-old airlifted following tractor crash at Farmington construction site

FARMINGTON, Utah — A 19-year-old was seriously injured Friday following a crash involving a tractor at a construction site in Farmington.

According to the Farmington Police Department, the man was driving the tractor at the site near 850 North Lagoon Drive when it rolled just before 9:30 a.m.

A medical helicopter was called in and airlifted the unidentified victim to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

