Post Malone makes surprise appearance at Sierra Ferrell's Twilight series concert

SALT LAKE CITY — As he's a resident of Utah these days, it's no real surprise whenever Post Malone shows up along the Wasatch Front.
But it sure is fun!
On Thursday, the music superstar made a surprise appearance during Sierra Ferrell's show during the Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City.
Ferrell was performing at Library Square when Posty showed up to sing a duet of the song "Never Love You Again," according to JamBase.
Video below shows Post Malone performing with Sierra Ferrell in Salt Lake City:
During his time on stage, Post Malone was holding a drink and a cigarette as he danced and sang with Ferrell, who performed as an opening act on Posty's most recent tour.