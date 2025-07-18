Post Malone makes surprise appearance at Sierra Ferrell's Twilight series concert

SALT LAKE CITY — As he's a resident of Utah these days, it's no real surprise whenever Post Malone shows up along the Wasatch Front.

But it sure is fun!

On Thursday, the music superstar made a surprise appearance during Sierra Ferrell's show during the Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City.

Post Malone joins Sierra Ferrell onstage during her Twilight concert series show on Thursday, July 17, 2025

Ferrell was performing at Library Square when Posty showed up to sing a duet of the song "Never Love You Again," according to JamBase.

Video below shows Post Malone performing with Sierra Ferrell in Salt Lake City:

During his time on stage, Post Malone was holding a drink and a cigarette as he danced and sang with Ferrell, who performed as an opening act on Posty's most recent tour.