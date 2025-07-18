House fire in West Jordan brings large response from multiple agencies

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A house fire in West Jordan brought a large response from multiple agencies on Friday morning, although few details about the fire have been made available.

Significant damage could be seen on the upper level of the house located near 6400 West and 8100 South. It's not known if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire or if anyone has been injured.

Smoke can be seen coming from a house fire in West Jordan on Friday, July 18, 2025

A medical helicopter was on the scene, but left and did not appear to be transporting any patients.

Fire damage is seen at the top of a West Jordan home on Friday, July 18, 2025

A neighbor told FOX 13 News that she heard a large explosion while she was eating breakfast, but believed it was simply an ordnance demolition that had been taking place in recent weeks.

