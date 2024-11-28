2 dead in overnight shooting in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah — Two people were killed following an overnight shooting in Clinton early Thursday, although not much is known about the incident.

The Clinton Police Department said it and other agencies responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 2600 West 2250 North at around 1 a.m. and found that two men had been shot.

One of the men was discovered dead inside a home, while the other died after being transported to the hospital.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting or those who were killed, but said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department.