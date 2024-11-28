Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

2 dead in overnight shooting in Clinton

Clinton Police Department
Clinton Police Department
Clinton Police Department
Posted

CLINTON, Utah — Two people were killed following an overnight shooting in Clinton early Thursday, although not much is known about the incident.

The Clinton Police Department said it and other agencies responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 2600 West 2250 North at around 1 a.m. and found that two men had been shot.

One of the men was discovered dead inside a home, while the other died after being transported to the hospital.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting or those who were killed, but said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere