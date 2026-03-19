Utah officials remind public that sexual assault, domestic violence resources are available

OGDEN, Utah — Hearing about sexual assault allegations in our community can be scary. If you or someone you know is struggling with instances of sexual assault or domestic violence, some resources can help.

According to YCC Family Crisis Center's Amber Passo, the center supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in Weber and Morgan counties.

"No one has the right to harm you, physically, emotionally, and verbally,” said Passo. “No one has that right, and there's help out there and support."

YCC Family Crisis Center supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in Weber and Morgan counties.

"We can help with therapy, we have domestic violence classes and parenting classes, and that’s on top of the case management,” Passo explained. “We also have housing programs that victims of domestic violence might be able to get financial assistance to get into a safe space of their own."

She said they are seeing a growing need for people needing help, and hopes that people who have gone through these horrible experiences can come forward to help them heal. YCC is available 24x7 for anyone in need by call or text at 801-392-7273.

April is sexual assault awareness month, so they hope more people understand what they do and feel comfortable coming in.

"A police report is never required to come and receive services from us,” Passo said. “If you want to report and don’t want to go alone, we'll go with you.”

They can also help with forensic exams, if needed.

Passo said getting to speak with other survivors, surrounded by trained professionals who believe you, can be powerful.

"Knowing that I’m not alone in this, I’m not the only one that feels this way, I’m not the only one that has reacted in this way, that makes such a huge difference,” Passo said. "This is a safe place, if they come here, there's no judgment, we just want to meet you where you’re at and provide you the support that you’re needing."

The Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault also has resources and a 24x7 crisis hotline: 801-736-4356. They have a map with centers across the state, found here.