3 Weber County deputies on leave following shooting death of man at apartment complex

WEST HAVEN, Utah — Three deputies with the Weber County Sheriff's Department are on leave currently following a shooting at an apartment complex that killed one man.

According to police, deputies on Sunday were called to an apartment located at 2265 S 1100 W, in West Haven City after a man and woman were heard arguing. The man had also damaged some property in the fight.

When deputies arrived they say both the man and woman had gone back inside the apartment and the man allegedly barricaded the door. While they attempted to made contact with the people inside deputies say they heard a disturbance and forcibly entered the apartment.

The man, according to police, would advance towards deputies while holding a knife which caused the officers to fire their weapons. The man was killed while the woman inside the apartment was unharmed.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office activated its critical incident protocol, and their investigators are currently investigating the incident. The three deputies who discharged their weapons have been placed on leave pending the investigation, in accordance with county policy and standard practice in any officer-involved shooting.