3-year-old hit, killed by car in Provo

Area near 860 W. Columbia Lane, Provo
PROVO, Utah — A young child died after being struck by a car in a Provo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Provo Police said a driver didn't see a pair of children while driving through Brough Trailer Court, near 860 W. Columbia Lane, around 1:10 p.m. The children were hit, with family members taking them to the hospital.

One of the children, a 3-year-old, died from their injuries, while the other, age 4, sustained minor injuries.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with their family," the Provo Police Department wrote in a release.

The driver is cooperating with police, who said there were no signs of impairment as a factor in the accident.

