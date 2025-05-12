35,000+ pounds of frozen meat at risk after semi truck rollover

WILLARD, Utah — The Utah Department of Health is on the scene of a semi truck rollover in northern Utah in an attempt to save over 35,000 pounds of frozen meat being hauled by the vehicle on Interstate 15.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, two semi trucks were heading southbound near Willard in Box Elder County when one of the trucks drifted over and made contact with the other. The first semi jerked back into its lane before rolling onto the right shoulder and off the highway.

"Very minor injuries" were reported by UHP, but the rolled-over semi truck suffered a punctured diesel tank, which led to the health department showing up to assist with the frozen meat on board.

