Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

35,000+ pounds of frozen meat at risk after semi truck rollover

Meat Accident
UDOT
Meat Accident
Posted
and last updated

WILLARD, Utah — The Utah Department of Health is on the scene of a semi truck rollover in northern Utah in an attempt to save over 35,000 pounds of frozen meat being hauled by the vehicle on Interstate 15.

Watch LIVE below as UHP works frozen meat truck accident in Willard:

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, two semi trucks were heading southbound near Willard in Box Elder County when one of the trucks drifted over and made contact with the other. The first semi jerked back into its lane before rolling onto the right shoulder and off the highway.

"Very minor injuries" were reported by UHP, but the rolled-over semi truck suffered a punctured diesel tank, which led to the health department showing up to assist with the frozen meat on board.

Tanker filled with oil crashes into Wellington home:

Tanker Crash

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere