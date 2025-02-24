35-year-old Utah man arrested for allegedly beating child family member

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a 35-year-old Utah man following him allegedly beating and abusing an underage member of his family. Lee Sisneros was arrested Wednesday.

According to court documents, on February 11th the aunt of the victim reported the incident to the police. Police state that when the victim attempted to wake Sisneros up for work he was extremely intoxicated and agitated.

The victim, during a child justice center interview, told investigators that her father was drunk when she attempted to wake him. Sisneros allegedly believed the victim had a TV remote he was looking for and yelled at her to find the remote.

Sisneros allegedly then threw a pillow at the victim causing her head to hit the wall. Police say the attack continued with Sisneros getting up and hitting the victim several times in the face and continuing to kick her after she fell down.

The aunt, who witnessed the attack, allegedly tackled Sisneros to stop the attack and get the victim out of the room. She then took the victim to a motel she was staying at before calling the police and taking the victim to the hospital.

Investigators say while at the hospital, the victim had bruises on her forehead and cheek.

Lee Sisneros is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail. He faces an aggravated child abuse charge.