45-year-old Utah man killed in crash involving U-Haul vehicle

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 45-year-old Utah man died following a crash between a U-Haul vehicle and a pickup truck early Monday morning.

West Jordan police were called to the crash in the area of 7800 South and 4800 West just after midnight. According to police, a witness said they saw the U-Haul run a red light before the accident.

The driver of the U-Haul was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was also taken to the hospital and is listed as in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation by West Jordan Police.