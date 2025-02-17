Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

45-year-old Utah man killed in crash involving U-Haul vehicle

download (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 45-year-old Utah man died following a crash between a U-Haul vehicle and a pickup truck early Monday morning.

West Jordan police were called to the crash in the area of 7800 South and 4800 West just after midnight. According to police, a witness said they saw the U-Haul run a red light before the accident.

The driver of the U-Haul was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was also taken to the hospital and is listed as in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation by West Jordan Police.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere