5,800 people without power in SLC following substation problem

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power is reporting that 5,850 customers are currently without power in Salt Lake City following a problem with a substation.

The outage is in the area of 800 South and Le Grand Street.

Rocky Mountain Power says the issue was a circuit breaker tripping, though it isn't known what caused the breaker to trip. There were no explosions or fires caused.

The outage was first reported to crews at 7:29 a.m. but the power company doesn't expect service to be restored until 11:30 a.m.