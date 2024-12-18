Watch Now
5 people dead after homicide in West Valley City neighborhood

Julian Conrads | FOX 13 News
Police at the scene of a homicide in West Valley City near 3700 S. Oxford Way
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Five people are dead and one other person is hospitalized after a homicide in West Valley City on Tuesday.

West Valley City Police announced Tuesday evening that the homicide occurred on the 3700 block of Oxford Way.

They later confirmed that five people were found dead inside the house. One other person was taken to the hospital from the scene. The level of their injuries was not immediately known.

FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene and will update this breaking news article as more information is released.

