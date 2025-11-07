Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

5 Taylorsville schools under secure protocols during search for shooting suspect

Taylorsville Shooting
Posted
and last updated

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Several schools in Taylorsville are under secure protocols on Friday afternoon as police search nearby areas for a suspect involved in an alleged shooting.

According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile was shot in the leg during an altercation near the McDonald's on 5400 South and Redwood Road. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A juvenile male suspect currently remains at large.

Because of the police presence, the following schools are under secure protocols:

  • Freemont Elementary School
  • Hartvigsen Elementary School
  • Plymouth Elementary School
  • Taylorsville High School
  • Vista Elementary School
Taylorsville Shooting
Police tape surrounds McDonald's in Taylorsville following shooting on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Secure protocols enable school activities to go on as normal, with no one allowed in or out of the building.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere