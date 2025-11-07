5 Taylorsville schools under secure protocols during search for shooting suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Several schools in Taylorsville are under secure protocols on Friday afternoon as police search nearby areas for a suspect involved in an alleged shooting.

According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile was shot in the leg during an altercation near the McDonald's on 5400 South and Redwood Road. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A juvenile male suspect currently remains at large.

Because of the police presence, the following schools are under secure protocols:



Freemont Elementary School

Hartvigsen Elementary School

Plymouth Elementary School

Taylorsville High School

Vista Elementary School

FOX 13 News Police tape surrounds McDonald's in Taylorsville following shooting on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Secure protocols enable school activities to go on as normal, with no one allowed in or out of the building.

