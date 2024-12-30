51-year-old Utah man arrested for allegedly choking fast food worker

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The South Jordan Police Department says they arrested a suspect Saturday after the suspect allegedly choked a worker at a fast food restaurant. The person charged in the case is 51-year-old Salvador Anthony Espericueta.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the South Jordan Police Department was called to the restaurant at 5414 West Daybreak Parkway on Saturday at 2:13 p.m.

When officers arrived they learned that the altercation happened after the suspect allegedly upset over his order in the drive-thru. The victim told officers that they had gotten into a verbal altercation with the suspect leading up to the assault.

Espericueta would then push the victim and hold his hand up to the victim's neck constricting the victim's breathing. The victim was also pushed against the wall and door of the restaurant during the altercation.

The suspect would leave the scene before police arrived. When they contacted him at his residence he would say that he made a mistake.

Espericueta is now facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse, and disorderly conduct.