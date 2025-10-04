6-year-old in critical condition after being struck by SUV

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A 6-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV while riding a bike in Pleasant Grove on Friday..

The Pleasant Grove Police Department said the boy was riding their bike near Lincoln Academy at 5 p.m. they were struck by the SUV. The child was transported in critical condition to Primary Children's Hospital.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, though it is currently believed that neither drugs nor alcohol was involved in the incident.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.