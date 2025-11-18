‘We can replace our stuff, but not them’: Family of 7 thankful despite losing home in fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The Dalton-Casey family may be known in their neighborhood for having the most rambunctious family.

One of their close friends and neighbors, Angelisa Giron, said she remembers meeting them all when they first moved in.

“When you have five kids on different parts of the spectrum, it’s not easy,” Giron said.

Giron said their family has so much love to give and is always willing to help others. But on Thursday, the Dalton-Caseys’ lives turned upside down when their family home was destroyed in a fire.

Their home was filled with pictures, according to Jennifer and Melinda Dalton-Casey. They have one biological child and four adopted children. They started doing family pictures with everyone so they could all feel included. Each frame in their household held a special memory.

When Melinda Dalton-Casey walked through the halls of her home, she looked at the memories on the walls.

“We had all of our caricatures right here, and I was really happy because our caricatures — we get one done every year at the fair. They’re my pride and joy,” she said.

The West Jordan Fire Department said the cause of the fire was most likely electrical.

“I’m so unbelievably thankful that everyone is OK,” Melinda Dalton-Casey said. "My oldest, Caden, did the right thing, got the babies out and got himself to safety. That’s what matters at the end of the day. We can replace our stuff, but we can’t replace them.”

Giron said they always put other people before themselves, so the community is doing the same for them.

"Their house is always open for people to come eat dinner,” Giron said. “To see their entire family scattered because they lost their foundation, their rock, I’m so heartsick inside to watch them have nothing anymore."

Giron said they don’t ask anyone for help, but right now they need it more than ever.

“I’ve felt lately like maybe humanity is kind of slipping for some of us, and I found it. It is out there,” Melinda Dalton-Casey said.