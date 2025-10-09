Utah violinist no longer in deportation proceedings after ICE detainment

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah violinist John Shin, who spent weeks in an ICE detention center before being released last month, no longer faces deportation after the U.S. government failed to appeal the termination of his removal proceedings.

In August, Shin was arrested by the Department of Homeland Security while in Colorado for work. After a short interrogation, Shin was detained because of an impaired driver conviction nearly five years ago, for which he had already completed probation.

Shin, who is married to a U.S. citizen, originally came to the country under his father's student visa and claimed to have been unable to file for a green card.

Weeks after being arrested, Shin was released from the ICE detention center on Sept. 4.

On Thursday, attorney Adam Crayk said a motion to terminate the removal proceedings against Shin was granted.

Raw video below shows Shin being released from ICE detention:

John Shin released from ICE custody

In the days following Shin's release, Crayk had argued to a judge that his client was not a real danger and had a limited criminal history. A judge gave the government 10 days to respond, and when they failed to do so during that period and in another 30-day window, the motion to terminate was granted.

With the threat of deportation now over, Shin is filing to receive his green card, and if eligible, he'll receive one, enabling him to legally remain in the country.