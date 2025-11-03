Davis County puppies reunite with their mother after being thrown out car window

LAYTON, Utah — On Oct. 22, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Memphis Lor was traveling on the highway when he threw six 3-week-old puppies out the window and left their mother in a different spot near Bountiful Pond.

“It was awful. She was extremely emaciated, and I'm not sure how long she had not really been fed for her to get in that position,” Cindy Blanchard said.

Two puppies were killed during the incident, but with the help of the community, the rest of the surviving puppies and their mother were found, and another one was brought in by Lor.

“The individual that was taken into custody brought one in with him when he came to get questioned by Davis County Sheriff's Office,” said Michelle Hicks, director of Animal Care of Davis County.

Crime Davis County man accused of throwing puppies out of moving car Michael Martin

They were all able to reunite just a week later.

“Mama was really happy,” said Blanchard, who is fostering the puppies. "All the other siblings were excited and started kind of piling on each other, and it was a joyful reunion.”

Blanchard has been fostering with Davis County for five years now, and when she saw the news, she knew she had to do something.

“Her trying to nurse puppies, that takes a lot of calories, which she didn't have,” Blanchard said. "I’m feeding her every three hours.”

Hicks said Lor spent three hours in custody and was released that same day on pre-trial release.

“We are not sure why this happened. I think that could come out during the court case,” Hicks said "There will be a court appearance, and when that is, we don't know yet… We have to wait a little bit longer for those details to come out.”

Blanchard believes there needs to be more accountability for pet owners.

“We need to start making that our business. Because these animals, they don't have a voice. They can't speak out and cry for help,” Blanchard said.

Hicks said she sees these cases more and more every week and encourages the community to reach out if they need help.

“Nobody wants to see puppies that are left off the side of the road,” Hicks said. "If you are in need of help, ask a neighbor, ask a friend, call our shelter.”

Blanchard said it’s rewarding to see the dogs get back on their feet.

“It is hard on everybody in the community and it brings me joy to know that I’m helping her in this process and to help her get through her trauma as well,” Blanchard said through tears.

Blanchard said she is going to get the five surviving puppies, along with their mother, healthy again before putting them up for adoption.

"I imagine I'm going to have her for at least a month at a minimum, and when the babies reach eight to 10 weeks. In the meantime, I will be advertising all their pictures,” Blanchard said. "Stay tuned for their availabilities. You can just kind of watch that, and when they become available, you go through the Davis County website, and you can put in an application."

Hicks said if you want to help, you can call the shelter for guidance. More information can be found at daviscountyutah.gov/animalcare.