As Bees host first game at new stadium, SLC Ballpark locals prepare for change

SALT LAKE CITY — The Ballpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City has changed since the Salt Lake Bees announced their move to Daybreak. It’s especially quiet on gameday, with the Bees playing their home opener on Tuesday at their new stadium.

"It’s desolate, it’s quiet, there's not hordes of fans walking down our sidewalk, people asking if they can park in my driveway," said Jack Waters, who lives in the Ballpark neighborhood and loves baseball. "It’s something that is like ingrained in me, so living in this neighborhood has been extra special because there’s a minor league team right there.”

A few doors down from Waters’ home is a special neighbor.

"I actually went to my first professional baseball game there, when it was the Salt Lake Trappers,” said Waters.

For 100 years, the ballpark has been home to baseball.

"You never think that something so prominent and historic like a ballpark is ever just going to vanish and turn into a dilapidated unknown,” he said.

He is used to loud sounds and cheers from the stadium on game days, but it was quiet on Tuesday. Things have been different since the team left the neighborhood.

"I think it was a huge staple here when we first started,” explained Jasmine Gordon, a manager at Lucky 13, right next door to the ballpark. “The whole vibe was summertime, Bees, patio, and that’s just what we did, so I will absolutely miss that."

The popular bar and restaurant, known for their burgers, has been trying to embrace the red that has taken the field, as the University of Utah baseball team sticks around for another season.

"We're doing all the food for the Utes stadium and we're kind of focusing on that, and we will focus on whatever comes next,” said Gordon.

With the Bees moving out, Salt Lake City worked with the community to figure out how people want to see the space being used. The city is working on plans to partially reuse the stadium by preserving its history, but build a space that is focused on arts, events and culture.

"I would like to see it not become something that’s too cookie-cutter. Our building is very unique, we have a large patio, we like to enjoy the summer and scenery,” added Gordon.

Waters wished the Bees didn't move, but hopes the ballpark can still stay a sporting venue.

"With the Olympics upcoming, they're going to want all the training facilities and sporting arenas as they can and if they turn this into like cupcake shops and things like that, that’s not going to be helpful at all," he said.

He hoped baseball sticks around, and the sentiment of the ballpark continues to echo in the neighborhood like cheers at a stadium.

"It’s beautiful what can be offered at a ballpark,” said Waters.