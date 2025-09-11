ATF, police go door-to-door in Orem neighborhood searching for surveillance footage

OREM, Utah — Police, FBI, and ATF officials were seen going door-to-door in an Orem neighborhood on Thursday in an attempt to locate home surveillance footage that may show persons of interest connected to the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

FOX 13 News was in the neighborhood when several law enforcement personnel were seen approaching homes and talking to residents.

Erwin Steele, whose family members live in that area, said officials were asking to see camera footage.

"They're going door to door, checking for Ring camera footage to see if there's any evidence of someone who may have either left yesterday after the incident or on their way to the college during that incident," Steele said.

Steele's family has resided in the neighborhood for over 70 years and adds that the shooting has shocked those who call the area home.

"It was scary," he said, "It's, I know it's been said many times, but this is a safe place. This is a calm place."

Steele pointed to a specific camera that police had yet to retrieve information.

"We were going to get them the SIM card out of it, um, but they wanted their forensic people to come and acquire it," he added.

Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. Investigators have claimed the shooter arrived at the campus at 11:52 a.m. and that officials have since tracked his movements through stairwells and up to the rooftop location where the shot was fired.