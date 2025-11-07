Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baby dies after emergency response at West Valley City in-home daycare

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 3-month-old baby died after being found unresponsive at a West Valley City in-home daycare center on Friday.

West Valley Police said its officers responded to an emergency call at the home in the area of 2800 S. Saris Circle. When they arrived, the daycare operator said the infant was found not breathing during a nap.

Officers performed CPR on the baby until medical help responded to the scene, and then transported the child to the hospital, where they later died.

Police said there were no "visible indications" of trauma on the baby and that an investigation into the child's death is currently underway.

