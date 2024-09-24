Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Kent Barlow, charged with killing Utah County toddlers while driving, to get new judge

Image (6).jpg
FOX 13 News; Utah County Sheriff's Office
Kent Cody Barlow in court for the deaths of Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson
Image (6).jpg
Posted
and last updated

PROVO, Utah — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two toddlers in a car crash in 2022 has been delayed again.

Kent Cody Barlow is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson in Eagle Mountain, along with one count of drug possession.

In a Provo courtroom on Monday, the judge decided that a new judge must take over Barlow's case. This comes after the Utah Supreme Court allowed Barlow's defense attorney to leave the case following the death of his father — overruling the judge's denial to do so.

The judge presiding over this case right now is retiring at the end of the year, so with that along with the change in Barlow's defense team, the trial will be pushed back to March 2025 at the earliest.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere