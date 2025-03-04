Bathroom fire causes damage at West Haven school

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber School District has confirmed that a fire Tuesday morning at West Haven Elementary caused damage in several parts of the school.

According to district officials, the fire started inside one of the student bathrooms this morning at around 8:20. The fire was contained to the bathrooms, but the school's fire sprinkler system activated, damaging other parts of the building.

No injuries were reported from the fire and crews are currently in the clean-up stages.

The school was evacuated and students were taken to a secure site where parents can pick them up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.