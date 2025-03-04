Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Bathroom fire causes damage at West Haven school

Screenshot 2025-03-04 101617.png
Google Earth
Screenshot 2025-03-04 101617.png
Posted

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber School District has confirmed that a fire Tuesday morning at West Haven Elementary caused damage in several parts of the school.

According to district officials, the fire started inside one of the student bathrooms this morning at around 8:20. The fire was contained to the bathrooms, but the school's fire sprinkler system activated, damaging other parts of the building.

No injuries were reported from the fire and crews are currently in the clean-up stages.

The school was evacuated and students were taken to a secure site where parents can pick them up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere