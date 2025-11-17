Bee farm in Utah County heavily damaged by early morning fire

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A honeybee farm went up in flames early Sunday morning in American Fork, destroying one large building.

American Fork Fire officials said they were called to Beehive State Honey, near 7500 N. 6500 West, around 4 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found one large commercial structure heavily involved, and the fire was reportedly threatening nearby buildings.

Fire crews with American Fork, Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other buildings.

No civilians were injured, although some firefighters were stung by bees. The injuries are considered minor, however, and they have since been able to return to work.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials are conducting an investigation to find how it started.