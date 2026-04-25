Billboards pop up across Utah after Utah Valley dropped Sharon McMahon as speaker

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Graduation will have a different look for students at Utah Valley University this year, after school officials decided to cancel the appearance of its featured commencement speaker.

In response, if you’ve driven I-15 recently (anywhere from Spanish Fork on up to Ogden), some of the billboards have a new look too - featuring a local group’s message on the controversy.

Terra Cooper says that for many within her ‘Utah Parents for Teachers’ group, Sharon McMahon has been an inspiration.

“She advocates for teachers, she advocates for education, for learning history,” said Cooper. “All the things she advocates for - we support.”

So she was disheartened to see the Minnesotan known widely as ‘America’s Government Teacher’ become the center of controversy in Orem, Utah.

“She should have just left it at ‘the murder should never have happened,’” said Sage Lloyd, president of the UVU College Republicans.

Conservative voices from campus to Capitol Hill criticized McMahon, after recently learning of comments she made on Charlie Kirk.

“It’s so important just to focus on the kids and the students and the achievements, the support of their families,” said House Speaker Mike Schultz (R-Hooper) last week. “I’d hate to have that overshadowed by a controversial speaker.”

That pressure, combined with safety concerns, led UVU to call off her appearance last week.

Cooper felt the decision was unjust.

“Charlie Kirk - he advocated for free speech, right?” Cooper said. “For controversial topics to be talked about - and I think that’s very important as well.”

She felt compelled to respond, she said, “Because Sharon always teaches that when we feel despair, we should go out and turn that into action.”

So she helped design the action that now hangs dozens of feet in the air - a bright and bold, yet simple message: “We love Sharon McMahon.”

McMahon has seen and responded to that love on social media, and while UVU’s seniors won’t see her as was planned, Cooper hopes that McMahon’s message can still get through to some Utahns.

“She has talked about maybe putting her speech online - and so everyone’s been asking and hoping that they’re still able to hear the words that she prepared,” said Cooper.

With UVU’s commencement less than a week away now, a spokesperson tells Fox 13 News they still plan to go ahead without a featured speaker.