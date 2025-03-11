Billy Joel, Sting mega-concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium delayed by nearly a year

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of Billy Joel and Sting will have to wait a little longer before they get to see the pair in concert in Salt Lake City. Billy Joel announced the delay on his Instagram page citing the need to recover from a recent surgery and undergo physical therapy.

The previously planned May 23 show at Rice-Eccles Stadium will now be held on May 22, 2026.

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," the singer posted on Instagram Tuesday. "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

According to Joel's social media accounts, the tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5.

Entertainment Twilight Concert Series to be split between downtown Salt Lake City venues Jeff Tavss

When the show does take place, it will be a rare appearance for Joel in Salt Lake City. He has previously only performed in the Beehive State once over the last 17 years. The Rice-Eccles Stadium show was one of four shows that Joel and Sting had announced.

The announcement added that tickets already sold for the Salt Lake City show will be valid for the rescheduled 2026 performance.

Rice-Eccles Stadium has hosted a handful of major acts through the years, with George Strait, Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton the last artists to play on campus back in June.