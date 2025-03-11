Twilight Concert Series to be split between downtown Salt Lake City venues

SALT LAKE CITY — In a sign of the popularity of the Twilight Concert Series, this year's event will be evenly split between two downtown Salt Lake City venues.

On Tuesday, the city announced the performers for the 2025 concerts, sharing that the shows will take place at the Gallivan Center, the original venue for the series, and Library Square next to the Salt Lake City Public Library. Last year's series featured just one show at Library Square.

2025 Twilight Concert Series Lineup



July 12 - EARTHGANG, JMSN, Bad Luck Brigade ( Gallivan Center )

- EARTHGANG, JMSN, Bad Luck Brigade ( ) July 17 - Sierra Ferrell, TBD, Sammy Brue ( Library Square )

- Sierra Ferrell, TBD, Sammy Brue ( ) Aug. 6 - Waxahatchee, Foxwarren, Wilbere ( Gallivan Center )

- Waxahatchee, Foxwarren, Wilbere ( ) Aug. 12 - Mt. Joy, The Moss ( Library Square )

- Mt. Joy, The Moss ( ) Sept. 5 - Japanese Breakfast, Ginger Root, Tomper ( Gallivan Center )

- Japanese Breakfast, Ginger Root, Tomper ( ) Sept. 22 - Big Thief, Special guests to be announced (Library Square)

“The 2025 Twilight Concert Series features a diverse, exciting, and award-winning lineup with something to appeal to any music lover in Salt Lake City," said Felicia Baca with the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

Tickets for the entire series will go on sale Wednesday, with individual concert tickets being sold Thursday.