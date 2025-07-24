Body of missing hiker in Tooele County located, death under investigation

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The body of the missing hiker in Tooele County, who failed to return, was located Wednesday evening. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Chad Burningham, 42, was located in the Jacob City area by search and rescue dogs.

Burningham was reported missing July 14 after failing to return to a Soldier Canyon campground.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Chad’s family and loved ones. We also want to thank all the volunteers and partnering agencies who dedicated their time to the search—especially Dogs at Work Search and Rescue for their continued efforts," read a statement by Tooele County Sheriff's Office.

No other information was released due to the death remaining under investigation.