Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Body of missing hiker in Tooele County located, death under investigation

Body of missing hiker in Tooele County located, death under investigation
FOX 13 News
Body of missing hiker in Tooele County located, death under investigation
Posted

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The body of the missing hiker in Tooele County, who failed to return, was located Wednesday evening. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Chad Burningham, 42, was located in the Jacob City area by search and rescue dogs.

Burningham was reported missing July 14 after failing to return to a Soldier Canyon campground.

Police looking into new leads after search for missing hiker in Tooele County comes up short:

Police looking into new leads after search for missing hiker in Tooele County comes up short

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Chad’s family and loved ones. We also want to thank all the volunteers and partnering agencies who dedicated their time to the search—especially Dogs at Work Search and Rescue for their continued efforts," read a statement by Tooele County Sheriff's Office.

No other information was released due to the death remaining under investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere