Sub for Santa asks Utahns for volunteers to help bring holiday cheer

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — United Way of Utah County says it needs your help to spread some holiday cheer in this final week leading up to Christmas.

Officials with the non-profit tell us there are still hundreds of local families they support who need their wish lists fulfilled.

“Christmas is the busy season, and there are lots of families stressed about whether they’ll get Christmas or not,” said Bill Hulterstrom, UWUC’s president and CEO.

It’s almost too busy for Hulterstrom, but he gets by with a lot of helpers.

“This time of year is a magical time when we get to work with some of the kindest people in our community,” Hulterstrom added.

Volunteers like Joy Weller make this warehouse feel a bit more like Santa’s workshop.

"It’s so much fun to help sort the gifts and know that they’re going to the families that need it,” said Weller.

She’s made the short trip from Springville to ‘sub in’ for Santa for the past eight years.

But this time around, Hulterstrom says the demand they’re seeing is record-breaking.

“We’re helping close to 2,700 families,” said Hulterstrom. “Our hope is that each child receives three to five books, two to three items of school clothes and a couple of games or toys.”

As time ticks away, more than 200 families still need help to make sure Santa can bring them a merry Christmas.

So Weller and others shop away, picking out a child’s favorite colors and most wanted toys.

She tells us she likes to shop as if it’s her own family, and sometimes, the going gets tough.

“Sometimes they have very specific ideas - this one just says, ‘toys, books and clothes,’” said Weller.

They find the best gift possible by teaming up and making a call up to the North Pole.

“Okay, I’ve learned that she loves to draw,” said another volunteer.

With that hint, Weller managed to bag up one more bundle of joy for a Provo family. But they’re asking for more help as they try to fill the holiday gap.

“You can sign up to sponsor a family or donate money,” said Hulterstrom. “Both are needed. Both will give you a chance to make a family’s life better this coming year.”

If you’d like to join Weller and many other volunteers, you can visit subforsanta.org to learn more.