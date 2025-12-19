Storm destroys Grantsville community food pantry setup

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — After Wednesday’s storms tore through Tooele County, the hosts of the Grantsville Community Food Pantry are asking for help to get back up and running.

Sierra and Joey Espinoza started the pantry just a few months ago, inspired by a Facebook post during the government shutdown. What began as a way to share groceries with neighbors quickly grew into a daily source of food and support for local families.

“It’s devastating not to be able to do it anymore,” said Sierra Espinoza.

The couple’s setup, which was lined with tables, shelves, bins, and a refrigerator, was destroyed when powerful winds whipped through their neighborhood on Wednesday.

“The wind came through barreling like a tornado,” Sierra said. “It knocked over our fridge, broke the shelves and tables, and dented all the cans. Then the rain poured in and got on everything. Everything was toppled over. There was no putting it back up... not with that canopy,” said Espinoza.

The pantry, which also provided toys for children and household essentials, could have helped families regularly.

“It’s really been helping a lot of people out. The community has really come together,” said Joey Espinoza.

Now, the Espinozas are seeking donations, hoping someone might be able to provide a camp trailer, a box trailer, or another sturdy shelter to protect their food and supplies from the weather.

“Anything helps,” Joey said. “That’s what’s going to keep this process rolling.”

They say reopening quickly is critical, especially with many families struggling during the holiday season.

“To be part of this kind of community is beyond words,” Sierra said. “I’m so thankful for everybody.”

For now, the Grantsville Community Food Pantry is closed until further notice. Updates on donations and reopening will be posted to their Facebook page.