Bomb threat forces Tooele Junior High School evacuation

TOOELE, Utah — All students at Tooele Junior High School were evacuated to the auditorium at the neighboring high school after an "unsubstantiated threat" was made Wednesday afternoon.

School officials said all students and staff were evacuated to Tooele High School while law enforcement investigated the threat. As of 4 p.m., the school had been cleared.

The Tooele City Police Department said the threat appeared to have originated from out of state.

In an email sent by the school, parents were encouraged not to pick up their child from school early and that students would be dismissed as usual at the end of the day.

"Our immediate focus is on safely evacuating and accounting for all students," the school wrote.

