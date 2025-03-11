Both historic and modern, here's a look at Utah's oldest art museum

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — There's a building in Springville filled with red tile, curved lines, and off-white stucco. The design is as if you've been transported to Spain, but instead, you're 50 miles south of Salt Lake City at the Springville Museum of Art — an art museum with an origin story as unique as its building.

"In 1903, the community thought the students deserved access to original art, so much they got two artists to donate works to the students," said museum director Emily Larsen. "The students got so excited about collecting art, they kept doing it."

More than 100 years later, the museum's mission to provide free and accessible art is still going strong. As the state's oldest art museum, they boast over 500 pieces of art — with many being created by local artists.

"We have very traditional paintings and sculptures that you would imagine at kind of a fun art museum, but we also have some things that are kind of unexpected," Larsen said.

Some of the more unexpected pieces can be found in their All-State High School Art Show or the interactive "It's All Fun and Games" exhibition by Bianca Velasquez and other local artists,

"The dream to be able to be a full-time artist couldn't be real without the support of local organizations like the Springville Museum of Art," Velasquez said. "It's so great we were able to support so many different local artists with this exhibit."

It's that support and community building that Larsen says the museum is all about.

"Just to be here and see the impact that we have on families and students and just a random person that walks in — it's very meaningful because I know it changes lives," she said.

To learn more about the Springville Museum of Art's programs or hours, click here.