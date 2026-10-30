Box Elder County sheriff on leave amid investigation into crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

OGDEN, Utah — Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter is on administrative leave after being involved in what county officials called a "motor vehicle incident," earlier this week.

The incident occurred on October 27 in Weber County and is under investigation by the Ogden City Police Department and Weber Metro CRASH Team, officials said.

According to Ogden City Police, Potter was identified as the driver involved in a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist near Valley Drive and Canyon Road, at the mouth of Ogden Canyon.

"Sheriff Potter remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators," Box Elder County officials stated in a news release.

As of Friday, officials involved in the investigation had not released additional details about the circumstances. Officials said the investigation would include "detailed scene reconstruction, analysis of physical evidence and vehicle data, and interviews with witnesses" and may take several weeks or longer to complete.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional information will be released while it is ongoing," Ogden PD stated. "Our thoughts are with the injured motorcyclist and her family, and we remain hopeful for her recovery."

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident," Box Elder County officials wrote.

Earlier this year, Potter lost his primary reelection bid to Mike Allred by more than 2,000 votes.