WATCH | Funeral services for Pamela Atkinson, beloved Utah humanitarian

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahans are set to pay their respects on Friday to one of the state's most beloved humanitarian voices.

Earlier this month, Pamela Atkinson died at the age of 93 .

You can watch the service for Atkinson in the video player below, starting at 11 a.m.

LIVE | Funeral services for Pamela Atkinson

Atkinson was a longtime advocate for people experiencing homelessness, advisor to multiple Utah governors, community volunteer, mother and grandmother who spent decades serving the state's most vulnerable residents.

For generations of Utahans, she was simply "Pamela."

To those living on the streets, she was often the first call when they needed help. To nonprofit leaders and public officials, she became a trusted voice and an unwavering advocate for people who frequently had none. To countless Utah families, she represented compassion in action.

Watch FOX 13 News' Bob Evans report from Oct. 10 following Atkinson's passing.