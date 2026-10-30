WEST HAVEN, Utah — Last weekend, Mollie Korth would have turned 7 years old. But her life was tragically cut short after a crash in front of her home in West Haven in September. In Mollie's memory and as her family is moving forward, they are finding ways to give back.

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The Korth family is collecting new games, puzzles, nail polish, dolls, toys, art supplies and more, for teams and families at Intermountain McKay-Dee and Primary Children’s Hospitals.

"I wanted to do something to give back because we've been given so much from our community and the people who love us,” said Mollie’s mom, Madeline.

She send from helping their family with meals and financially after Mollie’s passing, to checking in on and supporting them, Madeline said they have truly felt so much love from all over.

WATCH | Family of West Haven crash victim gives back, collects donations for kids in hospitals

Family of West Haven crash victim gives back, collects donations for kids in hospitals

So, this is how Madeline wanted to celebrate her daughter’s 7th birthday.

"She was going to be something big, and even though she’s gone, she has impacted so many people in the short time that she was here,” Madeline added. “We just want people to remember her as beautiful, kind, and fun and playful.”

Even after her passing, Mollie is still making a difference, by helping kids who might have long stays in the hospital. This is something Amber Hansen said she is familiar with.

"When my son's been at Primary's, he got toys while he was there, he has diabetes, so it was nice that when he was struggling with that, he got to play with Legos and a light saber,” she said. She dropped of some crayons and toys for Madeline’s collection drive.

On September 24, Mollie passed away after injuries she sustained in a crash in front of her home.

"When we chose to drive by that house for the first time, it was difficult because our minds were going to the bad that happened, but there was so much beauty,” Madeline said.

That beauty was in the form of pink and teal ribbons, Mollie's favorite colors. West Haven City also planted a tree at a local park for Mollie.

"It felt like there’s another place that I can go there and be with her,” Madeline said.

People have dropped off items and donated online as well. Even people who didn’t know Mollie have been participating.

“We didn’t get to meet Mollie, so this was nice for us to be able to help support that way,” Hansen added.

So many people coming together to make a difference, in Mollie's name.

"Doing things like this in her memory is something that we want to continue doing to honor her,” Madeline added.