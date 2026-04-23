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Brigham Young University professor arrested after sending explicit photos to agent disguised as teen girl

Jail Bars
AP
Arrest made in connection with body left at Granger Medical Clinic.
Jail Bars
Posted

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Brigham Young University assistant professor was arrested after allegedly sending messages and explicit photos to an officer undercover as a 17-year-old girl.

Stephen Henry McKean, 32, was arrested for two charges of enticing a minor and distributing material harmful to minors.

Court documents state that McKean messaged the agent, holding sexually explicit conversations, understanding the party was a minor, before sending explicit photos of himself.

During the conversation, he had stated that he was an assistant professor at a university. Investigators were able to identify him, arrest him and book him into jail.

FOX 13 News has reached out to BYU for comment, but has not received a response at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

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