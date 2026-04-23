Brigham Young University professor arrested after sending explicit photos to agent disguised as teen girl

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Brigham Young University assistant professor was arrested after allegedly sending messages and explicit photos to an officer undercover as a 17-year-old girl.

Stephen Henry McKean, 32, was arrested for two charges of enticing a minor and distributing material harmful to minors.

Court documents state that McKean messaged the agent, holding sexually explicit conversations, understanding the party was a minor, before sending explicit photos of himself.

During the conversation, he had stated that he was an assistant professor at a university. Investigators were able to identify him, arrest him and book him into jail.

FOX 13 News has reached out to BYU for comment, but has not received a response at this time.

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