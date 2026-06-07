South Salt Lake Police searching for missing, endangered 17 year-old

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for your help in locating a 17 year-old boy they say has been missing since Saturday night.

Samuel Urcino, 17, was last seen in the area of 300 West 3300 South around 9:45 p.m. He is 5 foot 7, weighs 145 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with the words "Judge Memorial" on it and gray pants.

Samuel is schizophrenic and has a history of assaulting law enforcement officers. If you've seen him, or have any information, you're asked to contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.