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South Salt Lake Police searching for missing, endangered 17 year-old

A photo of Samuel Urcino released by South Salt Lake Police. He has pale skin, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
South Salt Lake Police
Samuel Urcino, 17, last seen around 300 West 3300 South Saturday night.
A photo of Samuel Urcino released by South Salt Lake Police. He has pale skin, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Posted

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for your help in locating a 17 year-old boy they say has been missing since Saturday night.

Samuel Urcino, 17, was last seen in the area of 300 West 3300 South around 9:45 p.m. He is 5 foot 7, weighs 145 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with the words "Judge Memorial" on it and gray pants.

Samuel is schizophrenic and has a history of assaulting law enforcement officers. If you've seen him, or have any information, you're asked to contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.

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