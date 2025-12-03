Brighton Resort opens for the season as skiers, snowboarders hope for more snow

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Opening day at Brighton Resort gave snowboarders and skiers a taste of what to expect this upcoming season.

From tailgating to shredding, people on the mountain on Tuesday said they’re prepared for more snow overnight.

“We’re stoked to be out here,” skier Trey Inman said. "Not a whole lot open yet, but we’re just happy to be out here. Beautiful Brighton. Getting it in.”

Inman and his friends were out in the parking lot around lunchtime, cooking up some cheesesteaks.

“There were a lot of grills out,” Inman added. "Hash browns and bacon, where the smell was filling the parking lot. We got up here around 8:20 or so.”

Others in the parking lot, like Kate Allen, were cooking and meeting new people.

“The community, the people, the vibes. The weather is somehow always perfect. It was cold, then snowing, and the sun is out,” Allen said.

For Brighton Resort, this opening day had been a long time coming. Jared Winkler, Brighton’s vice president of marketing, said he’s glad their staff was finally able to hit the slopes.

“It’s a little rough waiting around for snow. I mean, we were ready to go first of November,” Winkler said. "So sitting around that entire month, just making sure everything’s really shiny.”

They’ve got two lifts open with access to three runs. They’re hoping Monday night will answer some of their prayers for snow.

“People in Utah know all it takes is one good storm. It can be two, three, four, five feet in a few days, and that makes a world difference,” Winkler said.

There’s more to look forward to in the upcoming days. Park City Mountain opens Friday, Alta opens Saturday, and Snowbasin and Snowbird also plan to open this weekend.